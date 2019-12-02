REMINGTON — The Remington Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday will offer the usual colorful floats, trucks and other attractions as in the past.
The annual parade has been hosted by the Lions Club since the parade started "too many years ago to count," according to Steve Kinsell, Lions Club member.
This year, the parade will start at the Co-Alliance grain elevator and continue down South Street, Ohio Street, North Street, and return to the elevator. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. EST and last about 30 minutes, ending with Santa arriving at the Remington Fire Department's pork burger and chili dinner fundraiser.
The parade will feature floats sponsored by businesses, clubs, churches and other several Tri-County School Corporation organizations, costumed characters, public safety vehicles, and other entries.
Some floats will throw candy for the children while others will march and perform. The Lions Club is accepting new floats until the beginning of the parade.
“The Lions Club enjoys hosting the annual Christmas parade because it is a long-standing service project for us," Kinsell said. "It is one of several special occasions to draw everyone to a common spectacle and enjoy the season with family and friends.”
He said "everyone" is invited to visit Remington and enjoy the Christmas season kickoff.
The Remington Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual pork burger and chili dinner fundraiser before and after the parade. The Psi Iota Xi Sorority will also have a bake sale at the dinner.
After the parade, children will have an opportunity to talk with Santa and pose for photographs with him.
"After they stop at the VFD, they can head to Wolcott and take part in all the Christmas festivities they have going on there," Kinsell said.
Wolcott’s annual Winter Wonderland Festival will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and will feature a day filled with events and activities.
A complete list of festivities can be found on the Remington Wolcott Community Development organization Facebook page.
People who have questions or are interested in entering a float into the Christmas parade should email Kinsell at silvlanhyb@aol.com.