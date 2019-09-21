REMINGTON — Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) is partnering with Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center to offer a workshop for emerging entrepreneurs and guide them in their first step of starting a business.
The event is open to participants county-wide; however, they encourage and invite participants to attend from surrounding counties.
The workshop will be 5-7 p.m. Sept. 25, at the Remington Public Library. JCEDO has asked that any person interested in attending the workshop to pre-register.
“Registering is important because it allows us to have enough material proposed for participants.” said Stephen Eastridge, executive director of JCEDO.
Registration is happening immediately and will continue until the day of the event. People can register by going to eventbrite.com and searching “Startup 101 — Remington,” or there is an event page on Facebook with all the information.
JCEDO and ISBDC will have speakers presenting many topics. The agenda is full and includes items such as developing a sales forecast, estimating your operating budget, start-up costs, marketing, and more.
According to the ISBDC website, the Indiana Small Business Development Center was created to have a positive and measurable impact on the formation, growth, and sustainability of small businesses in Indiana, and to help Hoosier Entrepreneurs start stronger, grow faster and work smarter.
Eastridge said JCEDO knows how important it is to provide the workshops for individuals in Jasper County communities.
“Small businesses are a prominent indicator of the health and vibrancy of the local economy, as they are the lifeblood of a growing community,” he said. “JCEDO recognizes, as a local economic development organization, the importance of small businesses in our community and takes our role in growing and expanding local small business very seriously. It’s our hope that workshops like this will provide educational resources to existing and potential small business owners, allowing our local economy to grow and prosper.”