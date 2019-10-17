REMINGTON — A local grocer has been having a difficult time keeping its shelves stocked with a new, locally made product.
Store manager Mike Scott said he's has never experienced such a phenomenon. The product supply is depleted as fast as he’s able to stock it.
“I have never had a new item that we introduced that had as much excitement surrounding it,” he said.
The product is a tortilla-like, gluten-free, low carbohydrate egg white wrap that uses cage-free eggs from chickens raised on family farms. No flour is used. It contains no nut, grain or dairy ingredients, has less than 1 carbohydrate, zero grams of fat, no sugars, five grams of protein and 30 calories per wrap.
The wraps, simply called “EggLife Egg White Wraps,” come in four styles – original, rye, Italian and Southwest.
They are produced by EggLife, a subsidiary of Rose Acre Farms, that recently cranked up operations at nearby Mid-America Commerce Park. They’re largely available at a select number of retailers in the Chicago area.
The Remington IGA store, 115 E. Division St., Remington, is the only grocer outside of Chicago to carry it.
More to the point, it was the first store in the nation to sell it.
And word has spread fast.
“I was unaware how big a deal the keto diet is, and this product only has one carb,” Scott said. “Once the word got out that they were being sold, I have restocked nearly daily.”
Scott said he hadn’t yet initially stocked the item on the shelf when he received the first inquiry about it.
“I was still in the process of finding a great spot for it in our dairy area when the first person arrived to buy some,” he said. “The person told me they had driven from Deer Creek. Over the weekend, I had several people who had driven from Lafayette and further because they had heard about EggLife.”
The locally owned and operated company was founded by Peggy Johns, who worked for Seymour-based Rose Acre Farms for nearly 30 years before starting EggLife. Facing an unspecified health issue, Johns began experimenting with healthy recipes to cut down on carbs and increase protein intake.
EggLife publicly unveiled its new product Oct. 7 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and lunch at its 60,000-square-foot facility between Remington and Wolcott.
Even bigger, Scott said, than the product’s popularity is the company adding 50 new jobs to the local economy.
“Fifty jobs to towns our size would be like adding 500 to Lafayette, and that is huge,” he said. “I have always said it is important to keep money within a community because then it circulates and that is the key to a healthy economy.”
While the new wraps keep flying off the shelf at the Remington IGA, Scott said he does his best to keep the supply refreshed each day. He said he plans to regularly post to the Remington IGA Facebook page to keep people updated.
“We look forward to being able to provide the community with such a great product,” he said.