REMINGTON — The Remington Town Council presented a key to a town employee for his “quick actions and life saving skills.”
Mark Jones received a certificate and a key to Remington for saving the life of Dave Budde on May 24.
On May 24, the Buddes and Joneses were enjoying their evening when the unexpected happened.
That evening, Terri and Dale Budde went for an evening golf cart ride around town when they saw their friends, Mark and Stephanie Jones, sitting in their backyard and decided to pull in for a visit.
During the conversation, Dale suffered a heart attack. Mark quickly jumped into action, checking vitals and realizing Dale wasn’t breathing, Mark and Terri lowered Dale to the ground and Mark performed CPR until the ambulance arrived.
“Dale recognizes that God put us in the right place at the right time,” Terri said. “Our original plans, before COVID- 19, was to be in Milwaukee watching the Cubs play. Because of Mark’s training and quick action, Dale is alive and doing well.”
Jones has been employed in Remington’s Utility Department for 24 years and is a a certified water and wastewater operator. Simultaneously, he has served his community volunteering for the Remington Fire Department for 36 years. He currently holds the title of captain with the RFD.
Town Council President Susie Flickner is close friends with the Buddes.
“We had a special situation that happened this summer that nobody in this room thought this would happen,” she said. “Talk about being in the right place at the right time, in God’s time. It all worked out. We are so thankful for Mark’s quick action, fast thinking, and Stephanie’s 911 call. It’s crazy to think that this was happening a half a block down the road and I had no idea what was happening.”
Flickner said that, to her knowledge, a key to the town of Remington has ever been given out.
“I can’t think of a better person for this to happen with,” she said of Mark. “We thank God you were there for all of us so that we can have Dale still in our lives.”