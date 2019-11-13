REMINGTON — The Town of Remington was awarded a $141,703 Community Crossings grant by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
This will make the third year Remington has been awarded the grant.The award is the final one for the year.
The town first applied for the grant in 2017 and received $117,525. It applied again in 2018 and received $122,000.
In 2016, the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program launched and has provided more than $400 million of funding to cities, towns and counties across Indiana to make improvements to local roads and bridges.
Community Crossings is a partnership between INDOT and Hoosier communities, both urban and rural, to invest in infrastructure projects.
The grant money will be used to resurface sections of town roads and will begin in spring of 2020, according to Town Manager Jon Cripe.
The newest grant will be used to resurface and repave Nebraska Street, portions of Indiana Street, and a portion of New York Street.
Towns are required to have a Pavement Assessment Management Plan, as well as be prepared to match a portion of the grant. The streets and roads must be prioritized by need, with the worst roads being listed first. Last year, North Illinois Street, North and South New York streets, and South Ohio Street were resurfaced and repaved.
Cripe said as long as the town has the money to meet the grant match, it will continue to apply. The grant requires the town pay $1 for every $3 of the grant amount awarded, which in this case is just more than $47,000.