REMINGTON — Lt. Governor Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) awarded two Indiana communities a grant to benefit the MainStreet Revitalization Program.
Remington was one of those communities.
The town will receive $600,000 for its streetscape project. The initial component of the project will focus on replacement of the sidewalks and curbs along North and South Railroad streets with decorative crosswalks and sidewalks that will connect parking areas to local businesses.
It will also include North and South Railroad streets being repaved, additional seating areas around the depot, as well as street trees and an improved pedestrian crossing.
The town must match its portion of the grant but it is unknown the exact amount at this time until the town starts receiving bids for the work. The project has no official start date but will be wrapped up by Summer 2021.
According to Town Manager Jonathon Cripe, the town and the Mainstreet Committee has hopes to extend the project further down the Ohio Street corridor, but there are no plans for that right now.
“We are very excited to partner with OCRA on the streetscape,” he said. “A lot of time and energy was spent planning this to make sure we got it done right. We look forward to making the depot area more dynamic and pedestrian friendly.”