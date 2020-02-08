REMINGTON — To increase the efficiency and completeness of snow removal for the town, the council adopted a new snow route ordinance during February’s Town Council Meeting.
Snow removal has been the topic of discussion at previous town council meetings. In the past, the town has relied on displayed signs along snow removal routes, as well as verbally communicating with residents whose vehicles are parked along the snow route.
The purpose of the ordinance is to allow town employees to completely remove snow from the driving and parking portions of streets without weaving around vehicles, leaving drifts and piles of snow in various places, and having to pass over the same streets multiple times.
Effective Feb. 3 are the following:
- Snow routes shall mean all streets and roadways in the town so designated and marked. Signs indicating the designated streets and roadways shall be posted indicating said portion of said street or roadway is a “Snow Route”
- No vehicle, trailer, or equipment shall be parked on a snow route after there is an accumulation of two inches of snow thereon, until said street or roadway is cleared of snow from curb to curb of ditch to ditch.
- Any vehicle, trailer, or equipment parked, stalled, incapable of moving under its own power, or left unattended on any street or roadway designated as a snow route shall be subject to immediate towing and removal, without notice to owner, and all towing fees or other charges related to the towing and/or storage of said vehicle, trailer, or equipment shall be the sole responsibility of the owner of said vehicle, trailer, or equipment.
“The snow route ordinance that we discussed establishes a basis for the signs you already have up,” Town Attorney Rebecca Goddard said. “Basically is says if there is snow, vehicles have to be moved so that streets can be plowed, and if vehicles are not moved the town can have them towed at the owner’s expense.”
The ordinance passed 4-0 with no discussion.
A copy of the ordinance can be obtained by visiting Remington Town Hall.