MONTICELLO — The Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce and White County Visitors Bureau recognized the best in the area, giving its annual awards on Thursday at Tippecanoe Country Club.
Courtney Bradshaw was honored with the Volunteer of the Year award; Salina and Rudy Vargas, of Whiskey & Wine Saloon, was named Business of the Year; and Raymond “Butch” Kramer was honored with the night’s highest honor — the George Armstrong Spencer Award.
Started in 1986, the award is named for the first pioneer to settle in White County. In 1829, Spencer walked from Perry County, Ohio, to settle what later became Big Creek Township. The award is named for him because he exhibited the traits that the award recipients also exhibit.
“I don’t know where to begin,” Kramer said. “Rather than talk about myself I have so many people to thank.”
He said there were many people in the room who have either already received the Spencer award or should be given the laurel for all that they do in the community.
“I am honored to work with many of you throughout the community and do the things that I’ve done,” Kramer said. “It’s because of you that I was able to do them. I am absolutely humbled to be honored like this. It’s beyond anything I ever thought I could accomplish.”
Kramer serves as the White County Council president, a position he’s held for the past four years. He’s also a paralegal office manager at Dellinger, Dellinger & Smith law office. He’s a U.S. Army veteran and either has been or is currently involved with youth and high school sports in White County and statewide.
“This is going to take a while, but you’ve earned this, Butch,” said Bruce Clear, who introduced Kramer and read his long list of lifetime accomplishments.
Many people may know him as the announcer for Twin Lakes High School boys and girls basketball games. Others know him equally as well for his voice. Kramer has sung the National Anthem and “God Bless America” at numerous sporting events at the local level, and he once sang the National Anthem in April 2016 at Wrigley Field – the same season the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series title in more than 100 years.
“You need to go back and sing for them again,” Clear said.
Kramer works with WMRS owner Kevin Page on area high school sports broadcasts and is co-master of ceremonies with Page for the annual Monticello Christmas Parade of Lights.
Kramer is also the current treasurer of the White County GOP and is active in the choir at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church.
“He is a member of so many things here in the county,” Clear said.
Bradshaw is currently a member of the Rotary Club of Monticello, a Chamber Ambassador, a chamber board member, an ad-hoc member of the Monticello Redevelopment Commission, a volunteer for Streets of Monticello Association, a member of the Food Finders committee, and is co-chair of the United Way Coats for Kids program.
More recently, Bradshaw raised money for "Operation: Starfish," a program that fills backpacks filled with age-appropriate supplies for children caught up in the Indiana Department of Child Protective Services.
“I look around this room and I see so many people who volunteer, and it takes all of us to make this community what it is,” Bradshaw said. “I am humbled and honored to receive the award, and I accept this on behalf of all of us.”
Monticello Mayor Ken Houston was the presenter for the Business of the Year award, saying the Vargas’ purchased the Whiskey & Wine Saloon about seven years ago. A few weeks ago, Houston said the couple purchased Thunder Roads Indiana Magazine, dedicated to motorcycle enthusiasts.
The Vargas’ are involved in numerous community activities and fundraisers, particularly those that benefit children with special needs.
“I appreciate the recognition, but really it’s not me,” Salina Vargas said. “This award is for (Whiskey & Wine’s employees). They’re the ones who help us succeed. If we don’t succeed, they don’t succeed.”