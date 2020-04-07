MONON — Indiana Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday that U.S. 421 is scheduled to close at 7 a.m. April 20 in Monon while crews repair a railroad crossing.
CSX will be working on the crossing on North Market Street (U.S. 421) between West 3rd and West 2nd streets. Officials anticipate the road to reopen at 5 p.m. April 24. All work is dependent on the weather.
It’s part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads initiative to elevate Indiana’s economic competitiveness and quality of life through investment in transportation infrastructure.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will utilize U.S. 421, Indiana 16, Indiana 39 and U.S. 24.