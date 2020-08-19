WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University Global and Ivy Tech Community College have enhanced an existing partnership with an admissions agreement that will provide a pathway for transfer students.
Students graduating from Ivy Tech with an Indiana Transfer Single Articulation Pathway associate degree are eligible to receive a guaranteed articulation of credit into the related bachelor’s program at Purdue Global.
All TSAP associate degrees include the Statewide Transfer General Education Core. As a result, students will have all of their standard bachelor’s program general education requirements fulfilled by the TSAP associate degree.
Qualifying associate degrees will be evaluated for alignment to the approved bachelor’s programs based on statewide associate degree competencies. As such, transfer of credit will be seamless and standardized.
“Purdue Global is uniquely positioned to offer a seamless transfer to the thousands of students who have graduated, or will graduate, from a TSAP associate degree program,” Purdue Global Chancellor Frank Dooley said. “Purdue Global faculty have analyzed the TSAP associate degree areas and corresponding degree competencies to identify alignment to Purdue Global bachelor’s degrees. As a result, Purdue Global will begin to offer guaranteed articulations for students enrolling from an eligible TSAP associate degree into an approved Purdue Global bachelor’s degree.”
There are seven TSAP areas of study that align with Purdue Global curricula: business administration, computer science, criminal justice, human services, information technology, nursing and psychology.
Ivy Tech is the predominant associate degree participant in the TSAP program, which is marketed through its “Transfer as a Junior” initiative. Purdue Global already has a substantial partnership pipeline with Ivy Tech that TSAP pathways will enhance.
“This TSAP pathway articulation agreement with Purdue University Global provides a tremendous opportunity for Ivy Tech transfer students seeking an online option for their bachelor’s degree completion,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said. “This expanded articulation agreement guarantees that students will seamlessly transfer as a junior. But a unique benefit is that after students transfer to Purdue Global, they will still have some electives. This provides more flexibility than transfer pathways typically offer.”
TSAP is a statewide program to standardize the transferability of a completed associate degree toward a related bachelor’s program. TSAP formalizes the statewide competencies of the two-year degree in order to support unified transfer into a four-year degree.
“The Indiana TSAP program provides a statewide framework for students to transfer associate degrees toward bachelor’s degrees, but at Purdue Global we take it one step further,” said Allegra Fowler, director of transfer and articulation for Purdue Global. “We will not only accept Indiana general education credits completely and ensure that the major requirements of every student’s associate degree apply seamlessly to their Purdue Global bachelor’s degree, they also will be able to pursue electives that interest them and select from available concentration options. We give students the credit they deserve while preserving the flexibility of their bachelor’s degree requirements.”