WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University reported Aug. 19 that 99.26 percent of students who have received results of their COVID-19 tests are virus-free.
Of the 30,117 results received as of Aug. 18, 223 students tested positive for COVID-19, for a 0.74 percent positive rate.
As part of the Protect Purdue Plan, all Purdue students are required to have a negative COVID-19 test before arrival on campus for the fall semester. If recently tested positive, students must have documentation from the Protect Purdue Health Center that they have completed a 10-day isolation after the test (asymptomatic) or 10 days after symptom onset before arriving on campus.
First-year students began arriving Aug. 14 for Boiler Gold Rush orientation programs. Additional students are arriving throughout the week to begin classes Aug. 24.
A dashboard of the current campus status is being developed and soon will be posted publicly on the Protect Purdue website.
Students who test positive receive guidance from the Protect Purdue Health Center, which operates 24/7 with nurse case managers assigned to answer calls and work with students, faculty and staff. These students are instructed not to travel to West Lafayette or visit campus for any reason until they have self-isolated for 10 days and are medically cleared by PPHC.