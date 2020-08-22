WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University officials will produce on-demand commencement ceremonies for this December’s graduates.
This will be the third set of on-demand commencement ceremonies the university has produced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Purdue officials offered graduates on-demand commencements for spring and summer sessions this year. Candidates for graduation will receive commencement materials before the ceremony goes live in mid-December.
“The Purdue family looks forward every year to commencement. This year, our staff has worked with numerous groups across campus to find ways to make this part of the student experience special,” said Chris Pass, senior assistant registrar for academic records, commencement and graduation. “Commencement is a time to celebrate our students’ persistence, and we are just as persistent in providing them a great virtual experience.”
Pass said the winter commencements will include a guest speaker, student responders and the reading of the names of eligible candidates.
In the coming weeks, students will receive more information through their Purdue email about commencement schedules and timelines.