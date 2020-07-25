MONTICELLO — Purdue University and Ivy Tech Community College have jointly developed an optional addiction studies concentration to prepare students who major in human services to become licensed addiction counselors.
It’s a partnership between Purdue’s Department of Human Development and Family Studies, and Ivy Tech’s Human Services programs.
“As the opioid crisis has shown us, the number of people who need addictions or substance abuse services continues to grow,” said Tom Gilliom, CEO of Valley Oaks Health, an Indiana-based community health center with locations that include Monticello, Rensselaer and Delphi. “However, data shows that there are not nearly enough licensed addictions counselors in the state of Indiana to provide the services that are needed. This unique program will produce graduates to assist in filling this significant void.”
The program is the first of its kind at a public institution in Indiana to meet the requirements of the state’s bachelor’s-level, pre-supervision license in the field of addiction counseling (LACA). Students who complete Purdue’s human services major with the addiction studies concentration will have the educational qualifications needed to meet the LACA licensing requirements.
“We wanted to develop this program because we were aware of the serious shortages in the addiction-related workforce,” said Jennifer Dobbs-Oates, a clinical associate professor of Purdue’s Department of Human Development and Family Studies. “The state of Indiana has a bachelor-level license in addiction counseling, but just because the license exists doesn’t mean that there are educational programs that meet all those license requirements. We set out to create a program that would graduate students who were qualified for licensure and who could immediately contribute to solving the addiction crisis facing our state and our nation.”
Lynn Saylor, an AmeriCorps member serving in the United Against Opioid Abuse Initiative through the White County United Way, said there is a huge need for licensed addiction counselors.
“People struggling with substance use disorder or mental health issues often wait 30 to 90 days to begin professional services. This certification program would allow for more bachelor’s degree-level Human Services graduates to begin filling this gap providing additional services to people in need,” she said. “Only about 10 percent of those involved in substance misuse are able to get into treatment. There are a variety of reasons for this, but the lack of clinicians is a huge barrier.”
The seven-course concentration is an addition to the existing human services major at Purdue. Only students enrolled in the major can add the addiction concentration.
Students will enroll in five of the concentration’s courses through Ivy Tech. The courses are offered online in eight-week terms. Courses for the concentration are available throughout the fall, spring and summer terms. Students who complete the program will earn an Addiction Studies Certificate from Ivy Tech, in addition to a bachelor’s degree from Purdue.
“The partnership with Ivy Tech Community College is key because they already have the addiction-specific expertise that is needed,” Dobbs-Oates said. “Through this partnership, we take our existing human services program, which provides a really rich general preparation in social services provision plus an in-depth capstone internship, and we pair it with some addiction-specific coursework from Ivy Tech.”
Although two institutions are involved, the entire program is contained within a typical, 120-credit-hour degree. The program is covered by a consortium agreement, allowing for the Ivy Tech courses to be included in Purdue students’ financial aid eligibility.
“This innovative program is another step in providing more addiction counselors,” Saylor said. “I am grateful for the partnership between Purdue and Ivy Tech to meet the increasing need. Indiana is realizing the importance of a variety of levels of support for people involved in substance misuse. Providing the coursework necessary to meet Licensed Addiction Counselor certification requirements will benefit our state and community.”