REYNOLDS — After several weeks of discussions and planning, Purdue Extension White County has come up with a 2020 White County 4-H Fair schedule.
The schedule is vastly different than in year’s past due to the COVID-19 health emergency and abides by recommendations such as wearing of face coverings and social distancing guidelines.
The busiest day is July 18 — the second day of the fair — with five scheduled events.
“(It) will be primarily focused on achieving the opportunity to provide 4-H’ers with an exhibition activity,” Miranda Furrer, Purdue Extension White County’s 4-H Youth Development educator, told the Herald Journal earlier this month. “Our practices and procedures will seek to follow CDC guidance, Indiana’s ‘Back on Track’ plan, and Purdue University’s guidelines applied to fairs.”
The White County 4-H Fair will be July 17-23, when Indiana is in Stage 5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan.
It won’t be open to the general public — only to 4-H members.
Should White County become a “hot spot” for rising COVID-19 cases, Furrer said the fair “will be ready” to become a virtual event should the county not be in Stage 5 (statewide opening with declining virus cases) status.
According to the schedule, the fair will “open” at 6 p.m. July 17 with the traditional flag-raising ceremony by junior 4-H leaders.
On July 18, the Lawn/Garden Tractor Operators’ Contest will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the Farm Tractor Operators’ Contest at 9 a.m. Both of those events are outdoors.
Also at 9 a.m. is rabbit judging in the goat barn, and at noon the Building Project results will be released.
At 7 p.m. July 18, the Virtual Awards program will be released.
Poultry judging will take place at 10 a.m. July 19 — the day’s only event — in the poultry and rabbit barns.
Dairy and sheep judging will be 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, on July 20 in the main arena; the Swine Show will be 10 a.m. July 21, followed at 5 p.m. by the Cat and Small Animal Show at 5 p.m.; Goat and beef judging will be 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively, on July 22. Goat judging will be in the goat arena/barn, while the beef judging will be in the main arena.
The Virtual Auction (no livestock present) will be 8 a.m. July 23, followed by the Horse Show at 9 a.m. in the horse arena. The auction will close at 5 p.m. July 24, even though the fair officially ends July 23.
According to Purdue Extension White County, no animals will be allowed to be on the fairgrounds before 5 a.m. Fair officials ask that people be respectful of the committees and work with them as they make final arrangements for each show and check-in times.
“This is going to be a complete team effort to make the fair happen in 2020,” Furrer said.
The White County 4-H Fair Queen contest is still happening but will look different. No other details have been released at this time.