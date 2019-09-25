FRANCESVILLE — A 37-year-old Pulaski County man was killed early Wednesday morning after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a county road.
Agustin Roman Fabian, of Francesville, was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health Rensselaer, where he was transported after the accident on County Road 500 South just west of Francesville.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office officials, Fabian was riding eastbound along CR 500 South around 7:45 a.m. when he was struck by a 17-year-old girl driving a a 2008 Lincoln MKX traveling east along the same road.
Emergency personnel from Francesville EMS, Francesville First Responders and Samaritan Medical Transport provided assistance to Fabian at the scene before transporting him to the Rensselaer hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities did not reveal the nature of Fabian’s injuries.
Deputies said the teen girl stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which is being handled by PCSO, Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office and the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.
People who have more information about the accident are asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-283-3341.