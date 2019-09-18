MONTICELLO — Gage Larimer and Keith Barnes, of Monticello Boy Scout Troop 154, attained the rank of Eagle Scout during a meeting Sept. 11 in front of the Eagle Board of Review.
Larimer did his Eagle Scout project for the Monticello United Methodist Church. He worked closely with Pastor Justin Cason and project coach Tony Larimer.
Gage designed and built four two-tiered adjustable stage-seating benches for the youth loft. The seating is portable and can be rolled around for group discussions or praise time in front of the stage. There are cushions for comfort with room for storage within the benches. Gage dedicated his project to the Youth of MUMC.
Barnes did his Eagle Scout project for the Monticello City Parks Department. He worked with Mitch Billue, of the Parks and Recreation Department, and project coach Tony Larimer.
Keith built a total of six benches. Two benches were placed at three different city park locations for each of the basketball courts. The benches are 5 feet, 4 inches long and 16 inches high.
Barnes also made concrete blocks that were placed in the ground so the benches could be fastened to it.
Barnes dedicated his project to his grandfather, Jim Wilson.
Monticello Boy Scout Troop 154 is led by Scoutmaster Rob McKinney.