WHITE COUNTY — The White County Clerk’s Office wants to remind people that voting by mail for the June 2 Primary Election is now occurring until May 21.
All voters may choose to vote by mail in the upcoming Primary. To request a ballot-by-mail, people must fill out an application at voterinfo.whitecountyin.us, indianavoters.com or call the Clerk’s office at 574-583-1531.
Applications sent by mail should be addressed to White County Clerk, P.O. Box 350, Monticello, IN 47960; faxed to 574-583-1532; or via email it to elections@whitecountyindiana.us.
Once the clerk’s office receives the approved application, staff will immediately mail a ballot. All ballots must be received in the clerk’s office by noon Tuesday, June 2.
Early in-person voting is as follows:
Tuesday, May 26 to Friday May, 29 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monday, June 1, 8 a.m. to noon.
All voters may cast ballots at any one of the two voting centers for early in-person voting:
- White County Courthouse, 110 N. Main St., Monticello.
- Brookston Federated Church, 202 S. Wood St., Brookston.
A lack of people willing to work the polls during the COVID-19 health emergency, despite a pay increase to $15 per hour for the Primary Election only, has caused a reduction in poll sites in other parts of White County.
Election Day voting
Voting will take place from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. People may cast a ballot at any one of the four vote centers on Election Day. They are:
- White County Courthouse, 110 N. Main St., Monticello.
- Brookston Federated Church, 202 S. Wood St., Brookston.
- CDC Resources, 5053 W. Norway Road, Monticello.
- Twin Lakes High School, 300 S. 3rd St., Monticello.
Travel Board
A voter requesting a Travel Board to visit their residence because of illness, injury or confinement, may vote before a Traveling Board. This will take place at from May 14 to noon June 1.
Voters requesting a Travel Board can call the clerk’s office at 574-583-1531 to request an application and schedule an appointment. The deadline to request a Travel Board is noon on June 1.
Due to the CDC social distancing requirements, voters may experience longer than normal wait times at the polls. Voters are encouraged to wear a mask when voting.
Visit voterinfo.whitecountyin.us to stay up to date on possible changes.