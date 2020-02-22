Feb. 7
Robert Flank, 58, of the 300 block of Prairie Street in Crown Point, was arrested by the Wolcott Police Department at 11:50 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with blood alcohol concentration over .15.
Feb. 8
Walter Waters, 27, of the 1100 block of Foxwood Court in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 1:45 a.m. for alleged domestic battery causing serious bodily injury to a person under 14.
Feb. 9
Brittany Buchanan, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street in Burnettsville, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 6:38 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated/controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
Braylin Schlatter-Bulough, 21, of the 2700 block of Gray Leaf in West Lafayette, was arrested by the Monon Police Department at 8:49 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana.
Hailey C. Atkisson, 20, of the 2700 block of South 625 East in Bringhurst, was arrested by the Monon Police Department at 8:49 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana.
Mason Schultz, 19, of the 2700 block of Gray Leaf in West Lafayette, was arrested by the Monon Police Department at 8:49 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana.
Riley Bosma, 19, of the 200 block of North Brookfield Drive in Lafayette, was arrested by the Monon Police Department at 8:49 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana.
Feb. 12
Angela Rutledge, 54, of the 200 block of North Boone Street in Reynolds, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 6:18 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Feb. 13
Jose L. Barrera, 30, of the 600 block of Turpie Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 10:46 p.m. for alleged sexual battery and criminal confinement.
Feb. 14
Jose A. Barrera, 22, of the 500 block of Maple Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 12:35 a.m. for alleged child solicitation.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.