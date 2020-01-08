MONTICELLO — Election 2020 is officially off to the races.
Candidates from all political parties began filing their declarations Wednesday to run for public office. Those filings will continue until noon Feb. 7.
So, which seats are up for election?
The White County Clerk’s Office provided the Herald Journal with a full list of offices, from county and school to federal and state levels.
White County
Four-year terms for treasurer, District 1 and District 2 commissioner, county council at-large; and a six-year term for Superior Court judge.
School boards
Frontier — Two four-year at-large seats
North White — Four-year terms representing Honey Creek, Liberty and Monon townships.
Pioneer — Four-year terms representing Cass, Harrison and Noble townships.
Tri-County — Four-year terms representing the East (White County) and West (Jasper and Benton counties) districts, and a four-year at-large seat.
Twin Lakes — Four-year terms representing District 2 (Jefferson Township in Carroll County), District 3 (Union Township outside the corporation limits of Monticello, and parts of Liberty and Honey Creek townships) and District 4 (city of Monticello), as well as the District 5 at-large seat.
Towns
Wolcott — Two four-year at-large seats on the town council.
Chalmers — Four-year terms for at-large seats 1-3, and three-year terms for at-large seats 4 and 5 on the town council.
Republican Precinct Committeeman
(Primary ballot only)
Big Creek, Cass, Honey Creek, Jackson, Liberty, Lincoln, Monon, Prairie 1 and 2, Princeton, Round Grove, Union 1-7, and West Point.
GOP State Convention delegates
There are nine at-large positions available.
Democrat State Convention delegates
There are six elected delegate seats up for grabs.
United States President/Vice President — One four-year term
United States Senate — Two six-year term seats
Governor/Lt. Governor — One four-year term
Attorney General — One four-year term
Superintendent of Public Instruction — One four-year term
United States House of Representatives 4th District — One four-year term
Indiana Senate 7th District — One four-year term
Indiana House Of Representatives — Two-year terms in District 13 and District 25.