Burton

White County Commissioner Steve Burton fills out paperwork Wednesday morning declaring his intention to seek re-election to office while White County Clerk Laura Cosgray, left, looks over other candidates' filings.

 Photo by Michael Johnson

MONTICELLO — Election 2020 is officially off to the races.

Candidates from all political parties began filing their declarations Wednesday to run for public office. Those filings will continue until noon Feb. 7.

So, which seats are up for election?

The White County Clerk’s Office provided the Herald Journal with a full list of offices, from county and school to federal and state levels.

White County

Four-year terms for treasurer, District 1 and District 2 commissioner, county council at-large; and a six-year term for Superior Court judge.

School boards

Frontier — Two four-year at-large seats

North White — Four-year terms representing Honey Creek, Liberty and Monon townships.

Pioneer — Four-year terms representing Cass, Harrison and Noble townships.

Tri-County — Four-year terms representing the East (White County) and West (Jasper and Benton counties) districts, and a four-year at-large seat.

Twin Lakes — Four-year terms representing District 2 (Jefferson Township in Carroll County), District 3 (Union Township outside the corporation limits of Monticello, and parts of Liberty and Honey Creek townships) and District 4 (city of Monticello), as well as the District 5 at-large seat.

Towns

Wolcott — Two four-year at-large seats on the town council.

Chalmers — Four-year terms for at-large seats 1-3, and three-year terms for at-large seats 4 and 5 on the town council.

Republican Precinct Committeeman

(Primary ballot only)

Big Creek, Cass, Honey Creek, Jackson, Liberty, Lincoln, Monon, Prairie 1 and 2, Princeton, Round Grove, Union 1-7, and West Point.

GOP State Convention delegates

There are nine at-large positions available.

Democrat State Convention delegates

There are six elected delegate seats up for grabs.

United States President/Vice President — One four-year term

United States Senate — Two six-year term seats

Governor/Lt. Governor — One four-year term

Attorney General — One four-year term

Superintendent of Public Instruction — One four-year term

United States House of Representatives 4th District — One four-year term

Indiana Senate 7th District — One four-year term

Indiana House Of Representatives — Two-year terms in District 13 and District 25.