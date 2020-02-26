MONTICELLO — A familiar name and face is looking to make her way back to serving in White County government.
Paula Bruder, the former White County Clerk, has announced her candidacy for county treasurer. She filed Feb. 5 as a Republican to run in the May 5 primary.
She began working for the county in June 1992 as the election clerk. She also served as county recorder in the mid-2000s and county clerk from 2010-18.
“As I fondly reflect back upon that June day in 1992 when I began working as election clerk for White County, I was so very excited to know that I had the opportunity to serve in local government, to make a difference in the lives of White County residents, and to begin what would become a 26-year opportunity to learn new skills that would assist me in being a more effective leader and an even better public servant in the future,” she said.
Bruder said her work as election clerk prepared her for the chance to serve as recorder, where she facilitated the scanning and indexing of all historical archives to provide easy access to those looking for that information.
Bruder also led the transition to paperless practices by implementing an e-filing recording system so banks, attorneys and title companies could directly submit records, by electronic means, from their respective offices.
“As recorder, I also initiated the implementation of the property fraud alert system to notify residents when a document had been recorded in their name,” she said.
Having served as a deputy clerk, Bruder said, prepared her to serve as county clerk.
“I knew that I wanted to be part of positive change by once again leading the transition to the paperless practice of court documents, reallocating manpower and tax dollars,” she said. “During my eight years as clerk, I implemented best practice standards for operating procedures and policy while proposing a reduced budget to the county council each year.”
While serving on the White County Election Board, Bruder established voting centers, e-pollbook use and security protocols to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the election process.
In 2018, Bruder served as president of the Indiana Clerk’s Association and received the William (Bill) Mansard Outstanding Clerk of the Circuit Court award.
“From my past experience as a public servant, I have adapted to each office held while customizing those positions with personal vision and dynamic goals to best serve the citizens of White County,” she said. “I’d love the opportunity to once again create a high performance, professional and positive culture at the White County Courthouse.”