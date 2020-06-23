RENSSELAER — The Prairie Arts Council is ready to celebrate Mural Week with this year’s REN ART WLK artists.
At least 10 new murals will be added to the backs of businesses in downtown Rensselaer beginning Sunday, June 28, and concluding on the Fourth of July. A dozen artists from California, New York, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana will participate.
To coincide with the event, PC will hold a series of free events near the murals created during last year’s first phase of the artwalk. Those events include:
• PAC art workshops for all ages, including a Tye Dye workshop on Wednesday, July 1, from 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot near the Cone Flower Mural.
• Art Wall of Love installation on Thursday, July 2, through Saturday, July 4, from 5-7 p.m. each night.
• A guided mural presentation on Tuesday, June 30, to Saturday, July 4, at 5-7 p.m. each night. Learn more about the 2019 murals and the artists who created them.
• A presentation by lead artist Cameron Moberg of San Francisco, California, on Thursday, July 2, from 5-7 p.m.
The PAC Member Virtual Art Show can be viewed at The Station in eMbers all week.
People who plan to participate in the events are asked to practice social distancing. It is recommended that people also wear a mask.