REMINGTON — For the past 26 years, Operation Christmas Child has been providing the opportunity to show children around the world that someone cares for them.
Hundreds of Remington, Wolcott and surrounding area residents will transform empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.
Nov. 18-25 is 2019 Shoebox Collection Week. The Remington Baptist Church at 614 N. Ohio St. in Remington will be open to serve as a drop-off location for these gift-filled shoeboxes.
The shoe box gifts are delivered around the world by the Samaritan’s Purse’s project Operation Christmas Child to children who are living in the midst of poverty, war, disease or natural disaster.
The church will be open each day during the week to collect the shoeboxes. Anyone may stop by during the hours they are open to leave shoeboxes. The church’s hours for the week are listed below.
For more information or to speak with someone, call Vickie Kamos at 219-208-0323 or the church at 219-261-3490.
Empty shoeboxes are available.
Operating hours (all time ET) are:
- Monday, Nov. 18: 6-8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19: 6 -8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 20: 6-8 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 21: 6-8 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 22: 5-8 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 23: 10 a.m. to noon, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 24: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 25: 7 a.m.-9 a.m.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, people can call the aforementioned numbers or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. People can also pack a shoebox gift online, and upload a photo and note of encouragement.