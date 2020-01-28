RENSSELAER — Things are beginning to stir a bit at the St. Joseph’s College campus.
On Thursday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 5-7 p.m., Jenny Jesko, Health Science program director, will hold an open house at the college’s Core Building to sign up students for one of three classes as part of the Allied Health program.
Another open house will be next Thursday, Feb. 6, during the same hours, Jesko said.
“I’ll introduce those who stop in to the different classes and sign them up if they are interested,” she said.
Classes offered include training for certified nursing assistants as well as EKG tech and phlebotomy tech training. There is a high demand for CNAs, who help patients or clients with healthcare needs under the supervision of a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse.
These are 6-18 week courses. CNAs are required to take 30 hours of classroom time and 75 hours of hands-on clinical training.
“We don’t have these type of classes near us,” Jesko said. “You have to go 40 miles for what we are offering. There is a high interest in people becoming CNAs right now.”
Classes will be held at SJC’s Core Building and will begin as soon as the minimum number of students per class is met, Jesko said.
“Once I know how many students we will have,” Jesko said, “I can start classes right away.”
Jesko was hired to coordinate these classes by SJC officials. It is one way for the college to bring students back to campus.
“St. Joe wants to come back,” Jesko said, “and this is a baby step to do it.”
More information can be found at SJC’s website, saintjoe.edu.
The following is an explanation of the courses that will be offered at the college:
The Certified Nursing Assistant Program
The Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program at St. Joseph’s College not only offers students the opportunity to learn the knowledge necessary to become a certified CNA, but also to learn the skills through hands-on and relevant learning.
Before students are sent out for their clinical experiences, the school will replicate real-life situations in its new CNA lab; this allows students to practice and perfect their learning and skills.
CNAs provide care to patients in many different settings; nursing homes, retirement homes, hospitals, adult daycare, etc. CNAs provide primary care to patients or residents, such as personal care, dressing, bathing and feeding, as well as helping monitor patients and documenting and communicating with the nursing staff.
The duties of CNAs are dependent upon the work environment. Regardless of where one is employed, CNAs are a critical component of inpatient care.
The Certified Electrocardiogram Technician Program
The Certified Electrocardiogram Technician (CET) program at St. Joseph’s College offers students the opportunity to learn the knowledge necessary to become a CET, but also to learn the skills through hands-on and relevant learning.
Before students are sent out for their clinical experiences, the school will replicate real-life situations in its new EKG lab; this allows students to practice and perfect their learning and skills, including performing 10 EKG’s on individuals (required for certification).
EKG technicians usually work at hospitals or health clinics, however, some technicians will work in doctors’ offices and private practices, but they will always work directly with patients. Patients who need electrocardiograms done will vary from someone who is getting a routine physical or someone who is being screened for surgery.
Earning an EKG certification is an excellent starting point for a productive career path.
The Certified Phlebotomy Technician Program
The Certified Phlebotomy Technician (CPT) program at St. Joseph’s College offers students to learn the skills necessary, but also to participate in hands-on and relevant learning.
As part of earning a phlebotomy certificate, students are required to have successfully performed 30 venipunctures and 10 capillary sticks on individuals. St. Joseph’s College instructors will help in securing a location to fulfill these requirements.
Many people find adding a phlebotomy certification to their list of professional credits beneficial. Phlebotomists work in a variety of places, including health clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, and medical laboratories, and they collect blood for testing in a laboratory or donation.
Phlebotomists are usually busy, taking dozens of blood samples during their daily shift; they are active, but maintain accuracy.