RENSSELAER — Jasper County Airport officials are on the scene of a possible plane crash in Rensselaer.
According to the Jasper County Airport’s Facebook page, emergency rescue personnel are behind the Dollar General store, 930 W. Clark St., Rensselaer, investigation a “possible crash” of an aircraft in which one person was confirmed to be on board. That person, according to Jasper County Airport Manager Ray Seif, has been transported to a hospital.
Seif said the airport received a call at 6:52 a.m. CT from the Chicago Air Traffic Control Center asking if an aircraft had made it on the ground. He said Chicago had cleared an aircraft to make an instrument approach — a procedure in which pilots use aircraft instruments to determine its position and navigate between points.
“We did not have the aircraft on the ground at the airport,” Seif wrote in an email to the Rensselaer Republican.
Just after 7 a.m. CT, a call from 911 Dispatch asked if the airport was expecting an aircraft and that a crash may have happened behind the Dollar General store.
The possible crash location is about 1 mile east of the airport.
According to Seif, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted.
