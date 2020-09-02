MONTICELLO – A local nonprofit group was awarded a $5,000 grant Monday from the state to help it stay operational through the COVID-19 health emergency.
The Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) was one of 40 Main Streets programs throughout Indiana given a $5,000 grant through the state’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs “Taking Care of Main Street” program, which provides operational support for Indiana Main Street groups impacted by COVID-19.
SOMA has had to cancel several of its fundraisers due to the virus and its accompanying restrictions issued by the state and federal government since March.
The groups can use the dollars for salaries, administrative fees, space/equipment rental or staff development and training.
SOMA plans to use the funding for operational expenses that include insurance, website maintenance, Post Office box rental, staff training and purchase of PPE for a variety of upcoming events.
“We are grateful to be one of the Indiana Main Street Programs to receive the ‘Taking Care of Main Street’ Grant from OCRA,” said Brandi Page, SOMA’s current president. “Like most organizations we have been unable to fundraise during Covid-19. This grant will allow us to pay for general expenses and keep us going until things level back out.
Other area groups receiving funds include Uptown Project Inc., which plans to use its grant to enhance downtown Francesville, support local businesses and create a mural; and Greater Lafayette Commerce, which plans to develop a series of SMART workshops during Downtown Development Week, help business owners recover from the pandemic, and develop and promote a Christmas scavenger hunt and Shop Small Saturday event to help drive sales.
“Main Street organizations are a lifeline for small businesses who are doing their best to survive the effects of this pandemic,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “Ensuring small businesses are able to survive requires a comprehensive approach. This funding can help bridge the gap.”
The goal of the program is to support Indiana Main Street organizations that provide leadership and services to the businesses and members, using the Main Street Approach, with special attention to organizations that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
“As we saw from these applications, most Main Street organizations are dealing with loss of funding from a variety of reasons related to COVID-19,” said Matt Crouch, interim executive director of OCRA. “Since their leadership and guidance is a valuable tool for economic recovery, OCRA is grateful to provide this state assistance.”