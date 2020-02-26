MONTICELLO — Barbara Ann Nydegger, long-time White County resident and employee, has filed to run for the office of White County treasurer.
Nydegger has vast experience working directly with taxpayers in both the treasurer’s office and auditor’s office, having 15 years of experience as a deputy auditor and White County Council secretary, and five years of part-time experience in the treasurer’s office.
Both the auditor’s office and treasurer’s office work together daily to process and manage property tax billing, collection, and distribution. Each office relies upon the other to ensure that county tax dollars are responsibly budgeted, spent, and accounted for.
“I look forward to being your next White County treasurer,” Nydegger said. “My experience working with the taxpayers of White County has demonstrated the need for continuing modernization, and I am ready to keep our county moving forward.”
Nydegger said the treasurer and auditor offices are currently transitioning to an improved tax billing system.
“My training with this software will make for an easy transition to the treasurer’s office, thus preventing any hiccups in the process,” she said. “We are fortunate to live in a state with low property tax rates, and our local leaders work conscientiously to keep White County tax rates affordable.
“However, property taxes are necessary in order to maintain our roads, schools, libraries, parks and other public needs.”
Nydegger said that as treasurer, she will offer taxpayers convenience and accuracy when receiving and processing payments.
“Electronic billing and payment options will also be made available to the public,” she said. “Per Indiana Code 6-1.1-22.8.1©, Indiana property tax bills are created and billed annually and are typically paid in two installments. However, taxpayers have other options that they may not be aware of. As your White County treasurer, I can offer guidance, if needed.”
Nydegger said she offers experience, knowledge, integrity, and professionalism to the office of White County treasurer and is “undeniably the most experienced and qualified” candidate.
“I enjoy helping people and I want them to have a great experience coming into the courthouse,” she said. “I treat people the way I want to be treated — with courtesy and respect. I eagerly look forward to the opportunity to be your next White County treasurer.”