MONON — Anything and everything that went correctly Monday didn’t Thursday.
Not everything — North White scored 29 points itself during its 25-16, 25-16, 25-11 loss to North Judson three days after sweeping La Crosse. But facing a taller Bluejays team, the Vikings (3-4) couldn’t string enough offense together and also made a litany of unforced errors over the course of the night.
“We just didn’t have the fire tonight,” North White head coach Teresa McIntire said. “Why? I don’t know.”
Playing without junior do-everything middle blocker/setter Lynzi Heimlich, North White had trouble offsetting its lack of size. North Judson scored 36 kills and 13 aces. At least 10 Bluejay kills were from Abby Chambers, Lilliann Frasure and Delany Martin popping up to spike down back-row passes that traveled softly over the net.
“We made too many errors, there were too many balls close to the net that dropped,” McIntire said. “Sometimes the passes were there and we weren’t aggressive at the net to put the ball to the floor. We just were out there existing instead of playing tonight.”
The host pulled within 10-9 on a Kinsey Westerhouse tip kill in the first set. It later came within three points at 14-11 (Caitlyn Conn ace) and 16-13 (Ashley Williams ace), but three consecutive errors gave the Bluejays (8-5) a wider berth. Alexie Harper closed the set on a pair of aces for North Judson.
Back-to-back aces by Conn, combined with consecutive kills from Westerhouse, helped the Vikings take a 7-4 lead in the second set. The Bluejays knotted it at 7, then again at 9.
North White took a 13-9 advantage, but the visitors closed to 14-14, and it was 15-15 after a Bluejays service error.
Then the dam broke as North Judson reeled off five consecutive kills, with three from Martin and two from Frasure. McIntire burned her second timeout in a seven-point span to calm her team down again, but it had little effect. Taylor VanWinkle pulled down a kill, but three errors and two Martin kills ended the set on another North Judson run.
“Our coverage was a lot better tonight, coverage behind the front row and coverage of the block,” North Judson head coach Jennifer Radtke said. “Our hitters were on point tonight, just got the job done.”
It was 4-0, Bluejays, to open the third set. Their advantage grew to 10-2 as the bench and coaching staff implored the Vikings to mentally stay in the contest. A 12-2 deficit was cut to 14-7, but it wasn’t enough of a spark. The visitors closed the set, and match, on a six-point run.
Martin led North Judson with 13 kills, four aces and 1.5 blocks. Frasure added six kills and Abby Chambers added five kills and a block.
Westerhouse contributed six kills, five assists and four blocks, while VanWinkle added three kills and two blocks.
“This is an opportunity we have to take advantage of because some schools are not playing right now,” McIntire said. “When we have the opportunity to go out and play, we need to put out our best effort so we can improve. Especially with Lynzi out, it’s a chance for everyone else to step up and improve.”
Benton Central 3, Frontier 1
The first-set boost was there for the home team. Then the visitors took over.
The Bison moved to 9-1 with a 17-25, 25-12, 25-154, 25-18 win in Chalmers on Thursday.
Benton Central garnered 51 kills, with Lilly Cobb (17), Sienna Foster (13) and Kaelin Minniear (10) accounting for 40 attack points.
Head coach Becky Segal called the match a “tremendous effort” against the regional powerhouse Bison. Emma Segal paced the club with 13 kills, 14 digs and four aces. Camy Clapper added seven kills and 16 digs.
Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Frontier 0
The Falcons fell, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 on Tuesday. Segal (nine), Clapper (five) and Olivia Newcom (four) totaled all of Frontier’s kills.
Soccer
North White boys 10, Delphi 1
North White traveled to Delphi on Thursday and scored six first-half goals in the rout. The Vikings (4-1) got two goals apiece from Kevin Garcia and senior Diego Maravilla.
Julian Gomez had three assists and Samuel Montes had seven saves in splitting time in goal with Maravilla. Maravilla made six saves.
Caston 6, North White girls 1
The Viking (0-5) picked up their third goal of the season on Thursday in Fulton.