MONON – North White received a huge financial lift Thursday when it received a state grant to boost remote learning resources.
The school corporation will receive $24,000 through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to invest in remote learning equipment and internet connectivity.
"We were fortunate to get $24,000 from the competitive grant and will be using the funding to offset our costs for providing devices and internet for our students who have chosen to be educated virtually this year due to COVID," North White Superintendent Nick Eccles said.
State Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) said schools statewide received a total of $61 million through GEERF, which was created by the federal CARES Act. Funding will help increase device access, internet connectivity, and educator training and development.
"Every student, no matter what school they attend, deserves to have access to technology to help them learn," he said. "This funding will go a long way to ensure that students, whether they are learning remotely or in-person, have the resources necessary to succeed."
The GEER funding supports traditional public schools, public charter schools, accredited non-public schools, higher education institutions and other education-related entities throughout the state.
Lehe said the funding goes toward purchasing devices like Chromebooks and iPads for students, new or upgraded laptops and tablets for teachers, and mobile Wi-Fi devices with subscription plans for households needing internet service.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said funding for the initiative is more important than ever in the COVID-19 health emergency.
“Indiana’s students, parents and teachers have worked hard to adapt to the challenges COVID-19 has brought to education,” he said. “These emergency funds will enable Hoosier students to be more successful with remote learning. Some families will now worry less about internet connectivity, more students will have access to the technology needed at home, and more educators will have the necessary devices to teach remotely.”
A grant application could be completed by a single school corporation or a combination of eligible education entities. The 257 applications received were evaluated by a team from the Indiana Department of Education, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the Indiana State Board of Education.
Grant awardees include 184 traditional school corporations representing 1,366 schools, 64 public charter schools, and 124 non-public schools. There are almost 674,500 students enrolled in schools receiving these grants, according to Holcomb.
School corporations in Jasper, Pulaski and Newton counties (Kankakee Valley, North Newton, Rensselaer Central, South Newtown, West Central and St. Augustine Catholic School in Rensselaer), which filed as a group, will each get a share of $375,000.
Twelve colleges and universities will receive more than $11 million, with Purdue getting nearly $1.6 million and Ivy Tech Community College receiving almost $760,000.
This money, Holcomb said, will fund specialized training to better support parents and families, students with special needs, English learners, and provide social-emotional learning resources during virtual/remote learning. The initiatives are designed to directly assist K-12 teachers, including targeted professional development opportunities for eLearning, curated curriculum content, and technical assistance in implementing online curriculum.
These resources will be made available at no cost to Indiana K-12 teachers.