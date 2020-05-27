MONON – Conducting its commencement ceremony from bus bays was the capper to what has been an abnormal end of the 2019-20 academic year for North White School Corporation – and especially for the Class of 2020.
The makeshift stage inside North White’s school bus bay was strikingly similar to what one would see inside a high school gym or on a football field. Seated on that stage during North White’s commencement was high school Principal Scott Van Der Aa on the left and Superintendent Nick Eccles on the right.
Van Der Aa said it was the school corporation’s 57th commencement ceremony.
Three other people were present off to the right of the stage, one next to a table with awards, and two other flanking a TV screen that broadcast three photos of each student – although it was difficult to see the student photos given the nature of the virtual portion of the ceremony.
The ceremony, which began around 7 p.m. May 22 as a combination virtual/in-person event, began by playing “My Wish,” a 2000 song by Rascal Flatts, and “High Hopes,” a hit song from 2018 by Panic! At the Disco, while the students’ photo collage played on the screen.
Almost nine minutes into the broadcast, Van Der Aa announced Clarisa Rodriguez Reyes as this year’s valedictorian and Chase Connell as salutatorian.
Connell’s speech focused on how he and his classmates experienced growth from their freshmen to senior years, noting how many more people he connected with during that time and how many students “put aside the majority of cliques.”
But he also addressed a sense of loss for the Class of 2020, More to the point, he talked about the losses sustained because of the COVID-19 health emergency that left the class experiencing a different kind of commencement.
“We lost a lot. We lost our senior trip, our prom, our senior spring break,” Connell said. “Our spring sports season, the months of school when everything gets lenient, not to mention an abnormal graduation. If you hadn’t grown up at all during high school, you definitely did these last two months.”
Reyes told students – in Spanish — it was time to put on their batteries.
“Ponte las pilas,” she said. “It was a favorite saying of my dad’s that he would say to me and my siblings every day on his way to dropping us off to school. … It means to work the hardest you can and put forth your highest amount of energy into your goal. Everyone graduating today has ‘put on their batteries’ at one point or another in order to be here.”
Reyes also reflected on the last day of school – March 13 when, little did they know, would be the last day they all would be together, save for the May 22 commencement.
“It came unexpectedly but time has flown by as we stand here today, May 22, 2020,” she said. “We have continually demonstrated the strength we have within us to be here today. I do not believe that we will look back with sadness onto what our high school days were like, but instead reflect back and reminisce.
“There are better and more exciting days to come for all of us and anyone will tell you that high school eventually comes to an end. It’s not supposed to last forever.”
Reyes addressed her parents in Spanish, saying they have been always been by her side, guided her to “what is good and they never let me forget that humility is more important than wealth.”
“One should never forget where they came from or their roots,” she said in Spanish. “One should never forget the people who made sacrifices to be sitting here today. Thank you, Dad and Mom.”
Van Der Aa then presented North White’s 66 members of the Class of 2020.
“These young men and women presented here this evening have completed all requirements for graduation,” he said.
Shortly thereafter, vehicles began pulling up to the stage, two at a time. Graduates in each vehicle got out and walked up to the stage, where their diploma was placed upright on a stand. A photographer exited from the first vehicle and stayed for the duration to take photos. A few parents got out and stood close to their vehicles to snap photos of their child holding his or her diploma.
A few parents walked up to the stage and handed the diploma to their graduate.
Missing was the customary handshake school officials usually give to their graduates, but each listened to a brief comment of congratulations and well wishes from staff and school board members via videoconference before leaving the stage and getting back into their vehicle.
Eccles then asked all parents inside vehicles to “close your eyes” and think back to the first day of preschool or kindergarten and “try to remember that feeling you had when your senior left you for the very first time to come to school.”
“Try to remember some fun memories that you had with your senior when they were in elementary, middle and high school, whether it was for being in band, an academic team, being involved in sports, getting ready for a dance or a science fair,” he said. “Try to remember something that brings a smile to your face.”
He then asked people to open their eyes and look at their graduating child.
“You should be very proud of the young adult that they have become,” Eccles said. “This is the last time you will see your child as a high schooler. The seniors, please take a moment to hug your parents and thank them for everything they have done for you to get you to this point.
“Seniors, I want to wish you the very best in your future endeavors – and never forget, once a Viking, always a Viking.”
Eccles asked each senior to step out of their vehicle as class president Anthony Ball led them in the traditional turning of the tassel.
The conclusion of the ceremony featured the playing of student photos to the tune of the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” graduation walking march.
The entire ceremony lasted about one hour, 57 minutes.