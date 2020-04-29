MONON — Scott Van Der Aa, North White Middle School principal, has been selected as Middle School Principal of the Year in District 4 of the Indiana Association of School Principals.
“I am humbled by this award because of all of the quality and experience of the principals throughout District 4,” Van Der Aa said. “I have always tried to surround myself with the best and I am extremely fortunate at North White with the people I work with. Our staff truly loves and cares about each student and that is why they invest in them.
“That is what makes North White such an awesome place to be for our students and an awesome place to work for our faculty and staff.”
Van Der Aa has been an educator at North White for the past three years. He was a Spanish teacher and wrestling coach at Lafayette Harrison High School prior to his hire at North White.
“As a coach, I had the same philosophy of wanting to surround myself with the best staff possible and a staff that loved the kids more than the sport — although they all loved the sport,” he said. “I found that to help make the team successful and I see that helps makes North White successful — having a staff that loves and invests in the students.”
According to North White Superintendent Nick Eccles, Van Der Aa will represent the school corporation as a candidate for the Indiana Middle School Principal of the Year award later this year.