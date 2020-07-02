MONTICELLO — There won't be a tomorrow for a Twin Lakes High School production based on a popular Broadway musical.
TLHS officials announced Wednesday the cancellation of “Annie," which was scheduled for the March 13-14 weekend but was indefinitely postponed as COVID-19 was beginning to spread throughout the state.
It was supposed to be rescheduled after spring break, which was March 23-27, but March 13 ended up being the final day of the school year as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb order all schools closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
Despite not being able to perform publicly, Susan Willbanks, TLHS counselor and play director, said students were able to conduct one in-school performance before COVID-19 brought everything to a standstill.
“We were to perform a matinee for third, fourth and fifth graders on March 13,” she said in a press release. “Because of the virus restrictions, we only performed for the third grade. Unfortunately, that ended up being our only performance.”
Willbanks had hoped to reschedule the play, but said the obstacles were too great.
“It’s heartbreaking. Nearly 100 students poured their hearts into “Annie,” and the one performance we were able to do was amazing,” she said. “I am so proud of those kids. We’re really going to miss our talented and dedicated seniors.”
Twin Lakes graduated its 2020 class on June 28.
Willbanks said people who purchased tickets can now get refunds by visiting the high school treasurer’s office between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 8, 14 and 15, and 6-7 p.m. July 15 at the theater entrance (circle drive). If those times and dates are not convenient, people can visit the high school treasurer’s office during normal school hours between Aug. 10-24. Tickets must be returned to get refunds.
Willbanks said there is one bright spot as the theater department spent some extra money to sell recordings of the show.
“Dan Giordano and Dawn Korus, of Brush Productions, filmed our dress rehearsal and elementary performance, and they have produced a keepsake video of the show with extras that include 400-plus photos,” she said. “We are downloading the whole file onto flash drives and will be selling those for $12.”
Willbanks hopes people will consider making a tax-free donation of their ticket costs to the theater.
“Staging a musical is an extremely expensive undertaking,” she said. “Nothing we’ve spent on the show is refundable.”
People who donate their ticket costs will get a receipt for tax purposes and a free copy of the video -- one copy per four tickets; additional copies available for $5 each.
For more information, contact Willbanks at swillbanks@twinlakes.k12.in.us.