MONTICELLO — Thanks to Northern Indiana Public Service Company, the relatively new Monticello Fire Station on South Street will serve as a training ground for some of that hands-on learning.
NIPSCO donated $5,000 to the Monticello Fire Department to assure that area firefighters develop skills necessary to protect not only the public, but also themselves from the inherent dangers of battling fires.
According to Monticello Fire Chief Galen Logan, the Monticello Fire Department is part of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security District 4 Task Force. The $5,000 donation will be used for the fire department’s and DHS’s District 4 North Training Center designed to host structures of all shapes, sizes and fire scenarios.
“Lafayette has a training center, but it’s on the south side,” Logan said. “Even for us, it’s about a 45-minute drive to get there. The training center (in Monticello) will be much easier and closer for fire departments in White County and the northern parts of the district to reach, instead of having to drive all the way to Lafayette.”
District 4 includes every county that borders Tippecanoe County.
The training center area is on the west end of the fire department grounds. If viewing the fire station head-on along South Street, it is directly behind it.
When the new station was built, firefighter training figured into the site selection and building design, Logan said. The building already had a classroom that can accommodate about 50 trainees.
As far as the training grounds, there are already six shipping containers on site. They’ll be modified into various structures, with moveable walls, to simulate the various floor plans firefighters may face after arriving on the scene of a house fire. Logan said the structures also could be made to simulate a multi-story house or building “like the kinds you see in town.” Some structures could be converted to simulate firefighting in a home basement environment.
In fact, one of the containers is being used as a “flashover chamber,” a scenario in which everything in a room or immediate area ignites simultaneously. The chamber is a relatively safe and controlled environment.
“There will be space for firefighters to lay out hundreds of feet of hose and flow thousands of gallons of water per minute,” Logan said. “They can practice forcing entry into locked buildings, breaching walls, raising ladders and removing victims from burning buildings and confined spaces.”
He said a roof simulator has already been built that allows firefighters to practice ventilation, and systematic removal of heat, smoke and fire gases from a burning building, at different roof pitches.
The facility will also allow firefighters to perform Vent-Enter-Isolate-Search (VEIS) and Rapid Intervention Training (RIT) drills.
VEIS involves quickly entering burning buildings through windows to search an area such as a bedroom for victims, all without the protection of a hose line. RIT teaches firefighters to rescue their own and involves searching for and removing injured firefighters.
“The task is made all the more difficult because each person, including the victim, is wearing 70 pounds of gear,” Logan said.
Last spring, the Monticello Fire Department hosted a machinery entrapment class taught by a group of New York City firefighters. It was the same program offered at the Fire Department Instructors Conference in Indianapolis, an international gathering of top fire department instructors.
The Monticello training center, Logan said, will provide local firefighters will have access to some of the best training available without ever leaving home. He said local law enforcement agencies have expressed an interest in using the training site for house-clearing and K-9-related search drills.
“It’s takes money to build these things and this is a good start,” Logan said. “NIPSCO has always been generous to us.”