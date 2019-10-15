MONON — Nick Eccles is returning to North White.
Eccles was officially hired Tuesday as the school corporation’s new superintendent, returning to a position he held from 2009-15 before leaving to become superintendent of North Miami Community Schools.
Eccles replaces Dr. Teresa Gremaux, who left North White at the end of last school year to take a similar position at Manchester Community Schools.
Former Eastern Pulaski School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Robert Klitzman has been serving as North White’s interim superintendent since June.
Eccles has been interim principal at Valparaiso Community Schools. He has also been interim superintendent for Whitko Community Schools and was principal of South Adams Junior/Senior High School.
Eccles earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education and teaching from Manchester (Ind.) University; a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne, and an education specialist degree in administration from Ball State University.