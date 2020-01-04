MONTICELLO — When the Monticello Common Council meets for the first time Monday, it will have two new faces and a familiar one in a new seat.
New Mayor Cathy Gross will preside over her first council at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 in the council chambers at City Hall. She won the Nov. 5 municipal election over Matt McKean.
Of the 999 votes cast for the seat, Gross collected 564, or 56.5 percent. McKean grabbed 435 votes for 43.5 percent.
Gross is also the city’s ADA and Title VI coordinator.
Ken Houston, who did not seek re-election for mayor, instead ran for the city’s at-large seat and was victorious over Eric Becker, 516-471 — or 52.3 percent to 47.7 percent.
Houston replaces Phil Vogel, who did not seek another term.
Ward 3 will have a new councilman in Bill Cheever, who ran unopposed in the municipal election but secured the seat with his May primary victory over Tim McQuinn.
Returning to the council will be Ralph Widmer (Ward 4), Clerk-Treasurer Jim Mann, Doug Pepple (Ward 1), and Kim Kramer (Ward 2).
On the agenda for Monday’s meeting will be a discussion of RFT tax sale properties, as well as council appointments for the Monticello Redevelopment Commission, Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District, Area Plan Commission, council liaison responsibilities, and the election of a council president.
In the meeting preceding the common council, there will be an election of a Board of Works president, as well as the acceptance of a retirement letter from former Monticello Police Chief Randy Soliday.
During an oath of office ceremony Dec. 30, Jason Lingenfelter was sworn in as police chief and Tony Stroup was elevated to assistant chief.
Monticello police are also seeking permission to advertise for a full-time patrolman, a part-time receptionist, and permission to remove Officer Dane Holmes off probationary status.