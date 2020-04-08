WEST LAFAYETTE — Two probationary troopers at the Indiana State Police post in West Lafayette were issued state police cars Tuesday.
Probationary Troopers Dustin Smallwood and Chandler Stanton were among those who received their new cars. They now begin their journey on solo patrol throughout the Lafayette district.
The probationary officers recently completed a three-month field training period with veteran troopers. They will serve a one-year probationary period before attaining permanent status as a trooper.
In addition to the field training, the new officers received more than 900 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques while at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy.
Their curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations training, psychology, and survival Spanish. They also developed skills in criminal investigation, vehicle crash investigation, and impaired driver prevention and detection.