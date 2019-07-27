WHITE COUNTY — Law enforcement officers with the White County Sheriff’s Department and Monon police will have some new tools with which to work in an effort to curb speeding drivers.
Thanks to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, both agencies are receiving a small portion of the 1,000 new RADAR and LIDAR speed enforcement devices that are being given to state and local policies agencies throughout Indiana.
The devices were purchased with $1.6 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Monon police will receive five RADAR devices and one LIDAR unit, while WCSD will get seven RADARs and one LIDAR.
So what is a RADAR and LIDAR, and what’s the difference?
Dash-mounted RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging) systems may be used while patrol vehicles are moving or stopped, and can measure traffic speeds in the same and opposing directions using radio waves at a fixed frequency.
Hand-held LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) devices uses a narrow speed-measuring laser beam to help officers spot speeding drivers through several lanes of traffic or obstructions, such as trees and bushes. Some models can record an image of the license plate at the same instant as recording the speed violation. Speed estimation takes less than half a second, which results in offending vehicles having little warning, even when using an evasion device.
LIDAR can also measure the distance between vehicles to determine tailgating infractions.
Speeding statistics in the Indiana Crash Facts published by ICJI and Indiana University Public Policy Institute show that:
- Nearly 29,000 people were in speed-related crashes on Indiana roads in 2017, resulting in 207 deaths and 6,428 non-fatal injuries.
- Speed-related violations such as following too closely and unsafe lane movement are also among the top causes of Indiana crashes.
- Young drivers, particularly young men, are more likely to be speeding before a crash.
Federal grants administered by ICJI’s Traffic Safety Division fund training, equipment and overtime enforcement of Indiana traffic laws to reduce roadway crashes, injuries and deaths. In less than two years, ICJI has distributed:
- 2,600 portable breath tests among 150 police agencies to evaluate alcohol impairment in drivers, and
- Android tablets and an app to the more than 230 police officers highly trained in recognizing drugged drivers.