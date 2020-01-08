INDIANAPOLIS — Every 10 years the federal government conducts a census to count every resident in the United States.
Why does it matter? In fiscal year 2016, the U.S. government provided more than $17.9 billion in funding to Indiana based on census data. That’s $2,710 per person.
Census data are also used to inform decisions in your com-munity, such as drawing federal, state and local legislative districts, funding, public safety strategies, forecasting transportation needs and especially public health.
The first census in Indiana was conducted in 1820, when the state’s population was 147,178. It’s estimated that number will climb to 7 million in 2020. It’s important to encourage participa-tion in your communities, and all responses are protected by law and are confidential.
Mark your calendars because the 2020 U.S. Census goes into high gear this year. The first online invitations for online surveys will be sent in March, followed by reminder letters and postcards later in the month.
April 1, 2020, is Census Day. By this date, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. People can respond online, by phone or by mail. When you respond to the census, you tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020.
From May through August, census workers will visit house-holds to collect more data. Final census data will be delivered to the president by Dec. 31, 2020.