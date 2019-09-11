MONTICELLO — Scott Bishop’s ultimate goal is to ensure people don’t forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.
That’s the day two passenger jets were rammed into the World Trade Center twin towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a farm field in rural Pennsylvania — likely destined for the US Capitol or the White House.
“I was on duty that day,” Bishop, a veteran Monticello firefighter/paramedic, said. “At first we thought it was a small plane that accidentally crashed into the building. Then as we’re watching a second plane go in, I said, ‘Nope, that’s not an accident.’ It was pretty devastating to watch.”
That’s why a tiny piece of steel from one of the World Trade Center towers can be found in the front lobby of Monticello’s Fire Department.
“I wanted to bring it to our firehouse because I wanted our community to not forget what happened that day, to see a piece of history,” Bishop said. “I don’t know if it’s made the history books yet but if they talk about this in history class in school, I want the students to be able to come over here and look at that. They can read about it and come here and see history, right here in little, old Monticello, Indiana.”
The small piece of unassuming I-beam steel weighs about 200 pounds and sits atop a metal stand Bishop said was created by last year’s welding class at Twin Lakes High School.
“We went to the welding class and told them what we wanted,” he said. “The nice thing is the entire class got to participate in it.”
When it was completed, Bishop said it was loaded onto a fire truck and brought to the new fire station, where it was unveiled a few hours later, on Sept. 27, 2018, during the fire department’s open house.
Bishop first latched on to the idea in September 2016 after watching a 9/11 documentary.
“Toward the end of the documentary, a comment was made how fire departments around the United States were asking for pieces of steel from the World Trade Center,” he said. “That got me thinking a little bit because we were building a new fire station at the time.”
Bishop spoke to a few local fire officials about the idea, then made contact with the FDNY commissioner’s office to see about getting a piece of the WTC for Monticello.
Within a couple of months, Bishop said he received the call he thought he might not ever receive.
“They advised me that my request had been approved,” he said. “It was a really emotional moment for me because I had been working on this. The process went much faster than I expected. Not all requests are granted.
“I thought I would get a letter stating something like, ‘Thank you for your interest ... .’ That’s what I was expecting,” Bishop continued. “That’s why it was so emotional when I found out we were getting it. I was almost in tears when they told me. I don’t know why. It just grabbed me … just grabbed me.”
In February 2017, Bishop and fellow Monticello firefighter/paramedic Jake Reiff traveled to New York to pick up the piece. The pair also visited the 9/11 Museum and Ground Zero.
“It was a humbling place to go, especially for us, considering what we do,” Bishop said.
“It was an honor to be asked to accompany Scott,” said Reiff, who was finishing middle school at the time of 9/11. “When the chief said, ‘I’m picking you to go with Scott to New York,’ that meant something to me.”
Reiff called the experience “humbling.”
“That piece was in one of the towers that fell. It was an honor and it was moving to be along for it,” he said.
Bishop said there was a reason why Reiff was chosen to accompany him to New York to get the steel piece.
“I have 34 years in emergency services, so I’m the old guy,” he said. “Jake is the young guy who will pass on the information on what we did and how it all got accomplished. Then he can pass it on when he leaves.”
“Just want to make sure the cycle never breaks,” Reiff said. “Never forget.”
Bishop said getting the piece for the Monticello Fire Department and the community was “satisfying.”
“I never thought Monticello would get a piece of the World Trade Center from New York City,” he said. “I brought it here for our guys to remind them not only about what happened that day, but to also remember that some day we may pay the ultimate price.
“I don’t want people to ever forget what happened that day. I will never forget it. Over 3,000 people died that day — including 343 of our brothers — for no reason. No reason whatsoever.”