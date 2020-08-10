WHITE COUNTY — According to state Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica), 2020 Census responses are critical to future federal funding in local communities, and Hoosiers should respond now if they have not already done so.
Door-to-door visits are beginning in some areas around the country to remind residents to complete their 2020 Census forms.
Negele said Indiana is currently tied for 10th in the nation for response rate, with nearly two-thirds of Hoosier census forms submitted.
"Our community funding depends on everyone filling out the census so the correct dollar amounts are allocated for local resources and programs," Negele said. "There are several ways to fill out the census and it only takes a few minutes to complete."
Negele encourages residents to visit 2020Census.gov to fill out the census online. Hoosiers can also call 844-330-2020 or mail back the questionnaire sent to households.
Negele said the census office is still waiting to hear from households in northwest Indiana, including the following percentage of households by county:
- Benton County, 37%
- Fountain County, 34%
- Jasper County, 29%
- Montgomery County, 34%
- Newton County, 33%
- Tippecanoe County, 35%
- Warren County, 31%
- White County, 45%
Census workers will wear masks and follow local public health guidelines when they visit households. All census takers complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing, and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods.
Negele said everyone is required to fill out the census every 10 years by law, and the information is kept confidential. Personal information cannot be used against respondents by any government agency or court.
According to Negele, billions of dollars in federal funding to support education, housing, health and public safety are on the line as this data impacts strategic planning decisions about statewide job training, locations of new businesses and public transportation projects.
Self-responses are due by Oct. 31.