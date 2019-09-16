INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) encourages non-traditional female students to apply for the POWER Caucus Scholarship to further their education and career aspirations.
Women who are returning to school after a hiatus, changing careers, and seeking advancement in their professional or work lives, as well as stay-at-home moms entering the workplace who are in need of additional education and training, can earn a scholarship of $750 to put toward their education.
“Non-traditional female students looking to further their education often face many challenges and barriers when heading back to school,” Negele said. “This scholarship is a chance to offset the cost of schooling and get them closer to achieving their goals. I strongly encourage the women in our community to consider this opportunity and apply.”
Negele said there will be 18 scholarships awarded — two per congressional district. Scholarships are given to women who are residents of the state of Indiana and who are pursuing their educational endeavors in the state.
The primary selection criteria to be used by the committee selecting the scholarship winners will be financial need, personal vision, service to the community and future plans.
Scholarships will be awarded at a ceremony in February. To fill out an application, visit www.inpowercaucus.org/powerscholarship. The application deadline is Oct. 1.