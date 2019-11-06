WOLCOTT — Roughly 300 children participated in Wolcott Main Street’s and Wolcott’s Summer Festival committee’s first Trunk or Treat.
Although they only had a half dozen cars participate, volunteers handed out all 200 bags of candy that was donated for the event.
One costume that stole everyone’s heart was that of Wolcott 4-year-old Caston Bennett, who drove around town dressed as a police officer in his police Power Wheel car and prisoner dog “Frank” in tow.
“We love doing creative things for Halloween and Caston loves the attention,” said Katie Wang, Caston’s mom. “This year was fun because we were able to include our pup.”
Children and parents were able to play games and make memories as they participated in the event designed to provide the community with a safe and fun Halloween “spooktacular” time.
This year, the event didn’t have formal judging of trunks or costumes, but it is something they would consider in the future.
“It would have been really hard,” said Renee Anker. “There were a lot of unique and creative costumes, but for me what stole the main events was the kids smiling faces, the respect they showed and the gratitude the volunteers received.”
The pocket park was a huge success for the evening as it hosted a haunted area that also served as a place for photos.
The area suffered damaging winds on Halloween day and left volunteers with only three hours to redo the entire park before the event started.
“It was disappointing to see all our hard work ruined by the weather, but in the end it was amazing to see how many kids and parents who were excited and used the park,” Anker said. “This shows our community the importance of finding funds to start renovating the area.”
Wolcott Main Streets and Summer Festival committees wanted to give a special thanks to all those who came out and supported the community and volunteers who worked hard in providing a safe, family-friendly event.
“I also want to give thanks to the hard work of many contributing helpers,” Anker said. “Those include, my husband Jeff, Jodie Waibel, Martha Young, Sue and Ron McClure, Dawn Blissett, Michelle Bullington, Jenny Tressler, Billie Hanselman-Siegfred, Mark and Marilyn Young, Sue Wendell Hanson, Janet Gross, Katina and Lou Farney, Darwin Miller, Rachel Piolett, J.R. Haskins, student council, and Mrs. Tyler’s girls basketball team.
“Also a huge thank you to the Tri County School Corporation and faculty.”