WHITE COUNTY – It’s Election Day. Have you voted yet?
If not, today’s the day to visit the ballot box to cast your vote in municipal elections in Monticello and Wolcott.
The polls opened at 6 a.m. at the White County County Courthouse, 110 N. Main St., Monticello; the REMC Building, 302 N. 6th St., Monticello; and Wolcott Park Community Building, 203 W. Blake St., Wolcott. Polls will close at 6 p.m., but people who may still be in line at that time will be able to cast their ballot.
The Monticello municipal election will see contestants for mayor and two seats on the city council.
Republican Matt McKean is running against Democrat Cathy Gross for the mayoral office.
For the council’s at-large seat, Democrat and current Mayor Ken Houston will face Republican Eric Becker, while incumbent councilman Ralph L. Widmer, a Republican, faces Democrat challenger Travis Rubek in Ward 4.
In Wolcott, the town council has seven contestants vying for three open seats — Republicans Karen K. Evans, Sandra Gloss and Bill Gonzalez, and Independents Cameron L. Emond, Jerry R. Lietz, Darwin L. Miller and Patrick Powell.
Powell is the lone incumbent, while current councilmen Fred Young and Steve Schemerhorn opted not to seek an additional term.
Staffers will be on hand at each voting location to assist registered voters in casting their ballot.