MONTICELLO — Meadowlawn Elementary School will close for the rest of the week after the school district was notified that an employee had a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
According to a letter sent to parents, Twin Lakes School Corporation was notified Tuesday about the employee, whose name and role with the school was not released. The school cited the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA) Act of 1996, which requires "covered entities" (health plans, hospitals, ambulances, etc.) to keep "protected health information" private.
Meadowlawn finished the school day Tuesday but will be closed the remainder of this week to deep clean and sanitize the building, school officials said. In the meantime, all students will participate in eLearning Aug. 26-28, and resume in-person classes Monday, Aug. 31.
School officials said the closure does not affect the corporation’s other school buildings; all will remain in session.
On Aug. 22, Twin Lakes school officials were notified that a second Meadowlawn Elementary School student had tested positive for COVID-19. They added that the student had not attended in-person classes since Aug. 19.
The two recent positive tests follow previous reports of two students and an employee who tested positive for the virus within the first week of the school year. They involved one Meadowlawn and one Roosevelt student, as well as another school corporation employee who "doesn’t work directly" in any of the school buildings.
According to the school’s published mitigation procedures, a confirmed positive COVID-19 case will result in a building, grade level or classroom closure from one to five days to properly clean. If a positive diagnosis is confirmed between Friday and Sunday, cleaning will have taken place before students arrive on Monday, thus not prompting a need to close.
The procedures further state that long-term building closures may occur if there are multiple positive cases within a building in the school corporation. Twin Lakes schools and the White County Health Department will work together to make that decision, school officials said. In that event, distance learning would take place during the closure period.
Parents are reminded to monitor their child’s health status before school each day. Students who show signs of being ill or are awaiting results of a COVID-19 test should stay home.
Parents of children who may have come into close contact with the affected students have already been notified of the situation from the appropriate school official or nurse and have been instructed to quarantine for the next 14 days. Close contact is defined by the Indiana State Department of Health as being within six feet of someone who has tested positive for the virus and have been in that close contact for more than 15 minutes.