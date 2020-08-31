MONTICELLO – Twin Lakes High School will close for the next seven school days due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases at the school.
Additional confirmed cases Aug. 29 and again Aug. 31 forced the Twin Lakes School Corporation administration to close the school from Sept. 1-9, according to a school memo obtained by the Herald Journal.
According to the memo by Interim Superintendent Debbie Metzger, she and the administration made the decision Monday “to close the high school for 14 days.” However, the memo was dated Aug. 26. A letter informing students and parents of the high school closure was sent Monday evening.
Early Tuesday morning, the school corporation revealed that an Oaklawn Elementary School teacher also tested positive for COVID-19. The teacher was last in school Aug. 28.
During that time, all high school athletic practices and contests, as well as other activities, are canceled until Sept. 10 when students will be allowed back in the school for in-person classes.
In the meantime, Metzger stated in the memo that eLearning will take place until students return.
High school staff won’t be allowed inside the building Sept. 1 or Sept. 2. They will be required to return to work Sept. 3, the memo states.
Custodial staff will be allowed entrance so they may deep clean and disinfect the building, and students will be briefly allowed inside Sept. 1 to clear out their lockers.
Juniors and seniors are asked to arrive at the school between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., while freshmen and sophomores can arrive between 2-6 p.m. to get their belongings. Students are asked to go directly to their locker, get all items and exit the building as quickly as possible.
Those students who are unable to get to the school during assigned times are asked make arrangements to pick up their items between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
While the high school will close, all other Twin Lakes School Corporation buildings will remain open as usual. All activities from kindergarten through eighth grade will also still occur.
Twin Lakes was notified of its two most recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 29 and again Aug. 31, respectively. The student associated with the Aug. 29 notification last attended in-person classes Aug. 25, while the student associated with the Aug. 31 confirmation last attended school Aug. 26.
Just last week, Meadowlawn Elementary School closed for four days (Aug. 25-28) after the school corporation was notified that an employee reported a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
Previous to closure, two Meadowlawn students were in quarantine because of confirmed positive tests for the virus. Roosevelt Middle School reported one positive case on Aug. 16, and second employee who didn’t work directly in any of TLSC’s buildings also reported a confirmed positive test.