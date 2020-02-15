DELPHI — At the passing of yet another anniversary since two Delphi teen girls were found deceased on a cold Valentine’s Day in 2017, no one in the community thought investigators would still be searching for a suspect police believe is responsible for it.
Including Anna Williams, the mother of Abigail Williams, who was one of the victims.
“Honestly, the police department and the town … nobody ever thought we’d be here at three years,” Anna Williams said. “Nobody thought we would still be looking for the person responsible for this … nobody. It’s just been one day at a time and here we are. It is what it is.”
Three years and nearly 50,000 tips later, police are still working to obtain what they said is the final tip that pulls the entire investigation into clear focus and identify the person they believe killed Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13.
The girls’ bodies were discovered Feb. 14, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, one day after a relative dropped the girls off for a two-hour hike at the Delphi Historic Trails Park. When they failed to show on an agreed-upon pick-up time, an all-out search commenced the remainder of that day and night.
The search for the girls ended around noon the following day when a volunteer found their bodies about a half-mile off the trail.
Despite a photograph, video and audio of the suspect, determining the identity of that person remains elusive to investigators.
“We have to be patient and we have to keep up our faith in law enforcement, keep spreading the word, keep sharing the fliers and hope they get that one tip that they need,” Anna Williams said.
While the girls’ families move forward throughout the year, each Valentine’s Day brings that 2017 day back when local, state, national and international media renew their interest in the girls’ story, which Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has many times called a “brutal murder.”
“It’s a lot (to deal with) but I guess it’s the worst kind of famous you could ever have,” Anna Williams said. “I can’t find any other word to describe it.”
While she is appreciative of the media keeping the story in front of the public, it’s the social media “crazies and psychics” that do the harm.
“There are a lot of groups out there that treat this like it’s a CSI-on-TV thing,” she said. “It happened to us and it’s a real thing. It’s overwhelming but people are hearing our story and they’re hearing about our girls. That’s what we still need to do.”
Anna, members of German’s family and many volunteers and businesses are working toward opening the new 20-acre Abby & Libby Memorial Park, one mile north of Delphi at the intersection of Indiana 25 and Indiana 218.
Anna Williams said work is still being done and actual building will start this spring.
“We’ve been building as far as putting in the road and getting a parking lot,” she said. “Everything takes time, much like everything else we’ve been doing.”
Williams said some of the major things like earth-moving and installing electricity will start this spring.
“It’s a positive thing in remembrance of the girls,” she said.
Williams said she starts each day believing the case will be solved that day.
“I have to look at it that way,” she said. “Somebody needs to come forward. Somebody knows and hasn’t done that yet. Somebody knows it’s their uncle, their brother, or their son. They know and (the police) are waiting for that.”
Williams believes the case will be solved.
“I believe the police are doing everything they can and we’re going to let them do that,” she said. “We’re doing our part by talking about the girls, asking for that one piece. For right now, I’m 100 percent positive the police are still on this. It’s not a cold case and they’re not going to quit.
“I have faith.”