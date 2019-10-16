MONTICELLO – White County communities were recently awarded more than $667,000 in state matching grants to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to state Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston).
Nearly $100 million was awarded to Indiana cities, towns and counties through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program, which is now in its fourth year. The grants are made available through the Indiana Department of Transportation as a result of a law Lehe supported in 2016, and funded through the state budget.
The CCMG aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded nearly $500 million in state matching funds for local construction projects.
“Indiana’s continued investment in our roads and infrastructure has set us apart, earning us a top ranking from CNBC as the No. 1 state for infrastructure,” Lehe said. “This distinction is a testament to the value our state places on roads and bridges, as well as the Hoosiers and visitors who use them.”
As part of the program, several communities within White County were awarded grants for local road projects, including:
- Monon, $273,995;
- Monticello, $274,430; and
- Reynolds, $119,250.
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75 percent/25 percent match, while counties with populations of at least 50,000 and cities and towns with populations of at least 10,000 receive a 50 percent/50 percent match.
“Indiana’s economy is directly impacted by the quality of our state’s infrastructure,” state Sen. Brian Buchanan said. “The CCMG helps make sure communities across Indiana are able to complete the road and bridge projects that are most important to local residents and businesses. I look forward to seeing the positive impact the awarded funds will have in Senate District 7.”
Since 2017, state road investment is up 50 percent as Indiana has dedicated $3 billion to road and bridge projects across the state.