MONTICELLO — Gwynn Rusinek enjoys the hugs and warm welcomes she receives each time she visits her friends.
They greet one another, share an embrace and a laugh or two. They tell Rusinek how great she looks and how nice it is to see her again. It’s a camaraderie that develops when you see the same people once a week for more than a year.
And while Rusinek is happy to see them, she wishes it were somewhere other than the oncology unit at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
Rusinek is a breast cancer survivor. The disease forced her to live her life, for 14 months, around a regimen of doctor appointments, chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
It all began in July 2018 when a routine check-up revealed an abnormality in her right breast. She said the revelation was a bit jarring.
“I always go for my check-ups and my mammograms,” the retiree said. “I’ve done it ever since I turned 40 years old. When doctors said I had a lump, I said, ‘No, I’ve been doing all my mammograms and they’ve been OK. We’ve never had breast cancer in our family.”
Rusinek said she didn’t panic because the doctors at IU Health White explained to her what she had and developed a game plan to fight the cancer.
“So I said, ‘OK, let’s do what we need to do.’”
The mass was about a half-centimeter, Rusinek said, which was later determined to be cancerous during a biopsy. She had surgery to remove it in September 2018. It was a partial mastectomy, and six lymph nodes from under her right arm were also removed — one of which was cancerous.
Doctors told her the tumor was “triple negative” — a more aggressive and rare form of breast cancer.
“Breast cancer is like snowflakes … every one is different and every diagnosis is different,” Rusinek said.
She began 16 treatments of chemotherapy shortly after Thanksgiving at IU Health White, followed by 30 15-minute radiation treatments (five days a week for six weeks) at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette.
“The first four chemo treatments were strong,” Rusinek said. “I was very tired, didn’t eat much.”
Outside of family, no one knew Rusinek had breast cancer, but she knew she had to reveal it at some point. It wasn’t until March 2019 that she began to tell people.
“I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me. I don’t know why, I just felt that way,” she said. “I told people when I began radiation. People kept telling me they liked my hair, and I had to tell them it was a wig … and ‘I have breast cancer.’”
Rusinek’s husband, Leon, cut her hair when the chemo treatments began “because I knew I was going to lose my hair.” She donated her locks to a charity that makes wigs for children who have cancer.
“I was happy to be able to do that,” she said.
Rusinek credits her husband for getting her through the long cancer ordeal.
“The support of my husband has been wonderful through all of this,” she said. “Taking me (to doctor appointments) all the time, being there for me, as well as my children, who have all been supportive.”
Rusinek’s treatments ended in June. She now must have check-ups every three months for the next five years as a precaution. She plans to have a mammogram in December.
“I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” she said.
Rusinek says her cancer is gone and she feels no ongoing side effects.
“I feel wonderful. I don’t feel like I had cancer,” she said. “For one year, your life revolves around your treatments and appointments, and then you’re back to your usual routine. I’m back to eating anything I want, doing what I want.”
If her cancer does return, doctors told Rusinek it would be in the same location in her breast.
“The cancer’s gone. The tumor’s gone. I got it out of my body. I feel healthy,” she said. “I look forward to the rest of my life with my husband and my kids.
“God knows my plan. I take it one day at a time.”