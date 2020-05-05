MONTICELLO — The city of Monticello and the White County Commissioners jointly issued one-week extensions to their respective Local Disaster Declarations for another seven days.
The new extension, which improves on the previous extension issued April 28, adds considerations for single parents and removes wording that indicates people who violate the order will be subject to arrest, fines and incarceration.
“We don’t want people to think they’ll get handcuffed and hauled off to jail and we’re going to impound their house,” White County Commissioner David Diener told the Monticello City Council on Monday night. “By taking that out, we create less of an offensiveness for some people. We’re encouraging the idea that we all wear face masks when we’re out in public.”
The White County Commissioners plan to issue an identical extension to their orders Wednesday to keep in lockstep with the city of Monticello.
“It’s incumbent upon us to have (the extension) so we’re all marching to the same drummer,” he said.
The new order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. May 6 and will expire at 12:01 a.m. May 13.
The move was prompted by White County’s rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, which have nearly doubled since May 1 when 51 confirmed cases were reported by the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of May 5, White County had 100 positive COVID-19 cases. It should be noted that the number of administered tests also nearly doubled across that same time frame, from 337 to 616.
A few components of the previous order issued April 28 still stand. Significant changes are marked in bold:
• Every person who enters into an essential retail business or operation must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth.
• Children younger than 16 years of age will not be allowed inside an essential retail business unless a parent or guardian accompanies them.
• Essential retail businesses and operations shall monitor and enforce these orders.
• All those considered “at-risk” are encouraged to avoid all public gatherings.
• All persons are recommended to wear face coverings in all public settings. Residents should also continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.
City and county attorney George Loy, who drafted the order extension, said it is supplemental to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “extensive order” entered May 1 during his unveiling of “Back on Track Indiana” campaign to reopen the state in stages.
“The bottom line, as far as this (order) is concerned, is to continue the requirement of wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth of anyone who enters a business — an essential business permitted to be open,” he said.
The local orders also incorporate Holcomb’s order for retail and commercial businesses, including those that have been open for the necessities of life during previous state executive orders, to operate at 50 percent of capacity.
Removed from the order were the following:
• Essential retail businesses and operations shall allow only one person per family into their store at a time.
• No more than two customers are allowed inside an essential retail business or operation per 1,000 square feet of retail space.
• If an essential business or operation has more than 62,000 square feet of retail space, allowance is capped at 125 customers at one time.
There was plenty of discussion about allowing children younger than 16 years of age into a business as long as a parent or adult guardian accompanies them. Mayor Cathy Gross said that, at some point, parents have to be responsible for the health and safety of their own children.
“And while I will still encourage and ask them to find an alternative way, there may actually be those who cannot,” she said.
“If people were responsible enough, we wouldn’t need this executive order,” city councilman Ralph Widmer said.
Diener said all government can do is encourage people to wear a face mask and “realize this is an issue.”
“Everyone would like to see businesses open and doing well, but at this point in time, I think caution is the best option,” he said.
Both the city and county will revisit the order weekly to determine if adjustments are required or if continuation of the emergency order is still needed.