MONTICELLO — In the wake of news announcing the closure of Indiana Beach, city and county leaders say they’re working to find a new operator for the 94-year old amusement park.
In the statement released late Friday afternoon, White County Commissioner John Heimlich said executives from Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park informed him and other county leaders that the company will continue meeting with amusement industry leaders, brokers and investors “in the hopes of finding a buyer for the park.”
City and county leaders say they will be actively working to find options for the park by working with Indiana Beach leadership.
“Since purchasing the resort in 2015, we have invested in infrastructure, rides and maintenance at the well-loved park,” Gary Fawks, Indiana Beach’s general manager, said in a prepared statement. “Despite these efforts, we have not seen an improvement in operating results. The decision to cease operations was not taken lightly.”
Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross said the closure announcement has been a blow to the community.
“City and county leaders have been in close contact with Apex (Parks Group),” she said. “We all realize that this is not a personal decision, but a business one. We wish to remain good neighbors with Apex should there be any opportunity for a sale or resolution.”
Heimlich told the Herald Journal he and the White County Commissioners have been in contact with Apex Parks Group since the closure news came to light and “we will continue to work toward a solution.”