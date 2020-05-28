MONTICELLO — Robert Lindley, assistant wastewater utility superintendent for the City of Monticello, was presented with the “Wastewater System Operations Specialist of the Year” award from Alliance of Indiana Rural Water.
This honor was supposed to be presented during the alliance's spring conference in March, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 health emergency. Now that restrictions have eased a bit, the alliance was able to present Lindley with the award in person.
Lindley has worked for the city's utility since 1994, and was nominated by David Downey.
“Bob consistently goes above and beyond in his duties on and off the clock, mentors his employees through example and guidance, and communicates with customers and residents professionally and in a way that de-escalates situations and puts the utility forward in a positive manner," Downey said.
The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water is a non-profit membership association of more than 800 water and wastewater systems and related professionals. The alliance provides training and onsite technical assistance on Safe Drinking Water Act compliance issues, public health protection (as it relates to drinking water), managerial issues, financial issues and operational issues to water and wastewater systems in Indiana that are under 10,000 in population.
Training and on-site work is supported by federal contracts and grants that promote safe water for our communities.